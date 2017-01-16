Fatima: Opposed

Overview of the Opposition
The Masonic Revolution (1910)
The Seers Kidnapped (August 13-15, 1917)
The Church’s Position (1917-1920)
Fatima Combated in Portugal (March 6, 1922)
Church Approval and Attack on Fatima (1930-2004)
Burying Fatima (2000-2004)
Chronology of a Fatima Cover-Up (1929-2004)
Chronology of a Cover-Up
Chronology of Four Cover-Up Campaigns
Fatima: A Strangely Persistent Mystery (An Introduction)
Persecution of Father Gruner
Suppression of the Third Secret
Consecration of Russia Disinformation
Silencing of Sister Lucy
Conclusion
Silencing of the Messengers
Father Fuentes (1959-Present)
Sister Lucy (1960-Present)
Father Alonso (1975-Present)
Father Gruner (1989- 2015)
Fatima Priest
Attacks on Our Lady and Her Shrines
The Shrine at Fatima (2003-2006)
Other Attacks on Marian Shrines
In Defense of Fatima — The Response:
Replies to Attacks from Father Robert Fox
Father Fox’s Modernist Assault on Fatima
Father Fox Continues to Defend the Indefensible
“Who is in Error: The Mother of God or Father Fox?”