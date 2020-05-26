Our Lady of Fatima’s Five-Point Plan

DONATE

Our Lady of Fatima told us that our world would suffer terrible chastisements, afflicting both the good and the evil, if we do not heed Her requests. It is clear that this coronavirus is a divine chastisement!

In Her last words during Her final apparition at Fatima on October 13, 1917, Our Lady warned humanity to cease offending God. We have not obeyed Her. Instead, man has continued to offend God with ever greater abandon.

Since 1917, more than one billion babies created by God have been slaughtered in their mothers’ wombs. Unnatural vice has spread and become socially acceptable. The Catholic Church is awash in heresy, blasphemy and impurity, while the Pope allows pagan idols to desecrate Roman churches, and claims that those in mortal sin may receive Holy Communion and that homosexuals are entitled to legal recognition of their “civil unions.”

God permits chastisements when mankind slides into grave spiritual and moral decay. A chastisement confronts us with the reality that death comes for us all. It also reminds us of our immortal souls, which will be lost for all eternity if we live apart from God and His laws. A chastisement calls us to repent, convert, and amend our lives by turning to God and cooperating with His grace.

In 1917, when Our Lady appeared at Fatima, She knew we would be facing the chastisement of this coronavirus today. She told us then and there how to defeat it:

Stay in the State of Grace Pray the Rosary Daily Wear the Brown Scapular and Use Sacramentals Pray and Sacrifice for Sinners (e.g., the First Saturday Devotion) Pray for the Pope and the Consecration of Russia

Pope Francis sees this coronavirus purely in naturalistic terms, having claimed it is Mother Nature “throwing a tantrum so that we will take care of her.” The response of the Church to the pandemic under his watch has been the opposite of what is needed. The closing of churches, elimination of sacramentals, prohibition of prayer in large groups, limiting of Confessions, and suppression of the Mass have been shameful.

As God only permits evil to draw out a greater good, this coronavirus chastisement is an opportunity to grow in virtue and merit. Our Lady stood faithfully by the Cross of Her Son, radiating peace and trustful surrender to Divine Providence. If we who love Her will renew and intensify our commitment to live according to Her Fatima Message, then this chastisement will become for us a profound source of grace and blessing.

